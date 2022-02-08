Adani Wilmar shares make a decent debut on BSE, NSE

Adani Wilmar IPO listing: Adani Wilmar made a decent debut on BSE and NSE., making it to premium territory soon after opening at a discount to the issue price.

Adani Wilmar shares made a decent debut in the secondary market on Tuesday. The stock of Adani Wilmar - 50:50 joint venture between the Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group - rose to as high as Rs 249.7 apiece, a premium of 8.3 percent over the issue price of Rs 230, after opening at a discount of 3.9 percent.

On NSE, Adani Wilmar shares recovered initial weakness to climb to as high as Rs 244.8, a premium of 6.4 percent.

The market debut was in line with the trend seen in the grey market prior. According to dealers, Adani Wilmar commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 30 ahead of the listing on BSE and NSE.

ALSO READ

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, had expected Adani Wilmar shares to debut at a premium of around 15 percent over the issue price.

Adani Wilmar's IPO was open for subscription between January 27 and January 31, and attracted an overall subscribed of more than 17 times the shares on offer.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 5.7 times, and that non-institutional investors (NIIs) 56.3 times. The quota meant for retail investors was booked 3.9 times.

Adani Wilmar aims to use the proceeds from the initial share sale to fund capex, prepayment/repayment of borrowings, strategic acquisitions and investments, and for general corporate purposes, according to its draft red herring prospectus.