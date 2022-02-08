Adani Wilmar ends listing day at 16% premium over issue price; what should investors do now?

Adani Wilmar shares made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, shrugging off weakness in the market amid broad-based losses. The stock of Adani Wilmar - 50:50 joint venture between the Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group - ended the listing day at Rs 267.4 apiece on NSE, a premium of 16.2 percent over the issue price.

On BSE, the stock finished the day at an intraday high of Rs 265.2, a premium of 15.3 percent.

Adani Wilmar is the latest Adani group company to list its shares on stock exchanges BSE and NSE, after Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green, Adani Total.

The listing comes days after AGS Transact Technologies finished the first day in the secondary market at a discount of 7.8 percent to its issue price, making Adani Wilmar the best debutant so far in 2021.

Its debut was in line with the trend seen in the grey market, wherein the company commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 30 prior to the listing.

Most analysts have a positive view on Adani Wilmar shares.

"Anticipating secular growth trend in the edible oil business and huge untapped market in the food and FMCG business segment... We further see upside in the share price, thus we recommend investors to remain invested," said Rajnath Yadav, Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

Choice Broking had assigned a 'subscribe' rating to the Adani Wilmar IPO.

AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital Markets, prefers avoiding newly listed stocks. Asked about his view on Adani Wilmar, he told CNBCTV18.com he would wait for the company's management commentary for 2-3 quarters before taking a call on whether to buy the stock.

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, is positive on Adani Wilmar and recommends investors to hold the stock for the long term.

The company's focus on the growth of its FMCG and packaged food business, and shift to value-added products, will lead to higher market share and margin expansion, he said.

"Adani Wilmar benefits from its parentage, leveraging the in-depth understanding of local markets, extensive experience in domestic trading and advanced logistics network," said Nigam, who is positive on the company's product portfolio.

Likhita Chepa, a Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research, advises short-term investors to hold the stock and book profits at Rs 290-300 levels. She is also positive on the company's long-term prospects.

"The stock got listed at a discount owing to the weak sentiment of the secondary market in the last few sessions. It is evident that investors who have subscribed the issue solely for listing gains would not be happy and can square off their positions in the range of Rs 255- 260," she said.

The stock made to the premium territory soon after beginning the listing day at Rs 221 on BSE and Rs 227 on NSE, as against the issue price of Rs 230.

Chepa said long-term investors, and those looking to buy on the listing day itself, can consider holding/buying the stock given the company's:

wide distribution

healthy financials

strong brand recall

increasing reach and household consumption

Adani Wilmar's IPO saw an overall subscription of more than 17 times the shares on offer.

Category Subscription vs shares on offer (No. of times) Qualified institutional buyers 5.7 Non-institutional investors 56.3 Retail investors 3.9

Adani Wilmar's CEO, Angshu Mallick, and CFO, Shrikant Kanhere, told CNBC-TV18 the company has a long-term debut of Rs 1,100 crore on its balance sheet. The company will repay the entire debt and bring its debt-to-equity ratio to zero using the proceeds from the IPO, the management said.

Adani Wilmar aims to use the proceeds from the initial share sale to fund capex, prepayment/repayment of borrowings, strategic acquisitions and investments, and for general corporate purposes, according to the company's draft red herring prospectus.

