Adani Wilmar shares surge, premium over issue price reaches 38%

Adani Wilmar surged on Wednesday, continuing to rise after finishing the listing day at a premium of 17 percent over the issue price. The stock of Adani Wilmar - a 50:50 joint venture between the Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group - surged as much as 19.7 percent to Rs 317.5 on BSE.

At this level, Adani Wilmar shares commanded a premium of 38 percent over the issue price of its IPO, which saw a subscription of more than 17 times.

ALSO READ:

Adani Wilmar is the best debutant of 2022 so far. It is the latest Adani group company to list its shares on bourses after Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green and Adani Total. Its strong listing signals renewed interest in the IPO market, days after AGS Transact Technologies settled at a discount of 7.8 percent on its listing day.

had commanded a grey market premium (GMP) to the tune of Rs 30, and analysts had expected a listing day gain of around 15 percent. On Tuesday, Adani Wilmar shares made it to premium territory shortly after opening on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at a discount to its issue price. Ahead of the listing, the company

ALSO READ: What grey market really is

Adani Wilmar's IPO , which was open for subscription from January 27 to January 31, saw an overall subscription of more than 17 times.

Here's how investors responded to the issue:

Category Subscription vs shares on offer (No. of times) Qualified institutional buyers 5.7 Non-institutional investors 56.3 Retail investors 3.9

ALSO READ: How to read key IPO Nos, spot red flags in DRHP

Adani Wilmar aims to use the proceeds from the initial share sale to fund capex, prepayment/repayment of borrowings, strategic acquisitions and investments, and for general corporate purposes, according to the company's draft red herring prospectus.