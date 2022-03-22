JPMorgan initiates coverage on Adani Wilmar with 'neutral' rating; target price 60% above issue price

JPMorgan has initiated coverage on edible oil maker Adani Wilmar with a 'neutral' rating. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 367 for the Adani Wilmar stock for March 2023.

In a research report dated March 20, the brokerage said Adani Wilmar's business is strong and fairly valued.

JPMorgan's target price for Adani Wilmar reflects a 59.6 percent upside from its issue price.

According to JPMorgan, Adani Wilmar enjoys market-leading positions across kitchen essentials such as branded edible oil, wheat flour and rice, with a large household reach.

"The company's growth strategy is premised on scaling up market share in existing categories, diversification into more FMCG segments, the pursuit of strategic acquisitions (widening product/geographic reach) and an improved margin/return profile over the medium term," the brokerage said.

JPMorgan forecasts the company's revenue to increase at a CAGR of 19 percent and EBITDA at 24 percent over FY21-FY24. It mentioned edible oil price moves, the scale-up of non-oil staples and potential M&A activity as key share price catalysts for Adani Wilmar.

As of Monday's closing price, Adani Wilmar shares command a premium of almost 70 percent over its issue price of Rs 230.

The stock of Adani Wilmar - a 50:50 joint venture between the Adani Group and Singapore’s Wilmar Group - has scaled a series of peaks since a strong debut on BSE and NSE in February. It is the latest to enter the Adani group of stocks, after Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green and Adani Total.