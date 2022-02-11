Adani Wilmar shares extend gains, premium over listing price reaches 90%

Adani Wilmar continued to rise on Friday after strong listing day gains this week. The stock of Adani Wilmar surged as much as 10 percent to Rs 419.9 on BSE, a premium of 90 percent over the opening price of Rs 221 on listing day. Adani Wilmar is the latest to enter the Adani group stocks.

At Friday's high, Adani Wilmar shares changed hands at a premium of 82.6 percent over the issue price of Rs 230.

Edible oil maker Adani Wilmar is a 50:50 joint venture between the Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group.

The stock has scaled a series of heights after finishing the listing day at a premium of 17 percent over the issue price.

On listing day, the stock entered premium territory soon after a lacklustre start and has been rising since.

"The overall market sentiment is weak taking cues from global markets. Being in the FMCG group, Adani Wilmar is attractive for long-term investment so buying on dips is recommended for a target of Rs. 450-480 in the medium-term," Ravi Singh, vice president and Head of Research at ShareIndia, told CNBCTV18.com.

had commanded a grey market premium (GMP) to the tune of Rs 30, and analysts had expected a listing day gain of around 15 percent. ( What is grey market?) Ahead of the listing, the company

Adani Wilmar is the latest Adani group company to list its shares on stock exchanges, after Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green and Adani Total.

was available for bidding from January 27 to January 31 and attracted an overall subscription of more than 17 times. The initial share sale of Adani Wilmar

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 5.7 times, and that for non-institutional investors 56.3 times The quota for retail investors was booked 3.9 times.