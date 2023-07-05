Adani Wilmar sees 25% volume growth in first quarter of FY24

Shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd ended at Rs 406.95, down by Rs 0.80, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd on Wednesday reported a 25 percent year-on-year volume growth during the first quarter on account of robust consumer demand in edible oils & foods and a favorable base effect

However, it reported a 15 percent year-on-year decline in sales due to a sharp decline in the prices of edible oil, the company said in a regulatory filing. The decline in edible oil prices has been a consistent trend since the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 and continued into the current quarter.

On the other hand, the FMCG segment delivered an outstanding performance, recording a revenue growth of over 30 percent year-on-year. This segment generated revenue of more than Rs 1,000 crore for the quarter on a standalone basis. Notably, this marks the eighth consecutive quarter with over 20 percent volume growth and 30 percent revenue growth for the segment.

The remarkable performance in the food and FMCG segment can be attributed to the rapid sales growth of branded products in the domestic market. The company noted that the shift in consumer preferences from unbranded to branded products is driving faster growth in branded food products.

Many of the company's branded food products witnessed a volume increase of more than 25 percent in the quarter, with several new products experiencing even higher growth rates. But, the volume of non-basmati rice exports decreased due to ongoing restrictions and the imposition of a 20 percent export duty.