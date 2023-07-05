CNBC TV18
Adani Wilmar sees 25% volume growth in first quarter of FY24

Adani Wilmar sees 25% volume growth in first quarter of FY24

Adani Wilmar sees 25% volume growth in first quarter of FY24
Read Time2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 10:46:49 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd ended at Rs 406.95, down by Rs 0.80, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd on Wednesday reported a 25 percent year-on-year volume growth during the first quarter on account of robust consumer demand in edible oils & foods and a favorable base effect
However,  it reported a 15 percent year-on-year decline in sales due to a sharp decline in the prices of edible oil, the company said in a regulatory filing. The decline in edible oil prices has been a consistent trend since the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 and continued into the current quarter.
On the other hand, the FMCG segment delivered an outstanding performance, recording a revenue growth of over 30 percent year-on-year. This segment generated revenue of more than Rs 1,000 crore for the quarter on a standalone basis. Notably, this marks the eighth consecutive quarter with over 20 percent volume growth and 30 percent revenue growth for the segment.
