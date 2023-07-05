Adani Wilmar sees 25% volume growth in first quarter of FY24

Shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd ended at Rs 406.95, down by Rs 0.80, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd on Wednesday reported a 25 percent year-on-year volume growth during the first quarter on account of robust consumer demand in edible oils & foods and a favorable base effect

However, it reported a 15 percent year-on-year decline in sales due to a sharp decline in the prices of edible oil, the company said in a regulatory filing. The decline in edible oil prices has been a consistent trend since the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 and continued into the current quarter.