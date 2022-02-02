Adani Wilmar IPO: Share allotment tomorrow, here's how to check status

Adani Wilmar's initial public offering's (IPO) basis of share allotment is expected to be competed tomorrow. If everything goes per plan, then the shares will be credited to the bidders; demat accounts The finalization of basis of share allotment of Adani Wilmar IPO is expected to take place tomorrow, and if allotted, then the shares will be credited to the demat account of bidders on or after February 7, 2021. Interested bidders can check the allotment status the IPO registrar Link Intime’s website, or on website of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

How to check through Link Intime website?

Log onto the LinkIntime website

Click on the dropdown menu, and select 'Adani Wilmar Ltd'

Enter your Permanent Account Number (PAN)

Hit 'Search’

The status of allotment will appear on-screen

What is the grey market premium of Adani Wilmar IPO?

On the grey market, Adani Wilmar's shares are listed at Rs 32 as of Wednesday. The company is expected to list its shares of the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) by February 8. It must be noted that Adani Wilmar IPO consisted only of freshly issued equity shares--the section for retail investors section was subscribed 392 percent, while the shares reserved for non-institutional investors were subscribed 5,600 percent; there were 2.15 crore shares reserved for them. Meanwhile, qualified institutional investors bid 573% times of the portion reserved for them. Adani Wilmar had said the proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund capital expenditure, reduce debt and for acquisitions.