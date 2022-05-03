Adani Wilmar acquires Kohinoor brand from McCormick Switzerland for undisclosed amount

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) on Tuesday said it has acquired several brands including the renowned Kohinoor Brand – domestic (India region) from McCormick Switzerland GMBH for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition would give AWL exclusive rights over the brand 'Kohinoor’ basmati rice along with ‘Ready to Cook’, ‘Ready to Eat’ curries and meals portfolio under the Kohinoor Brand umbrella in India.

"The addition of Kohinoor’s domestic Brand Portfolio strengthens Adani Wilmar’s leadership position in the food FMCG category by augmenting a strong product basket with the premium brand along with the potential to scale value-added products," the company said in a press release.

"It also leverages the reach of Kohinoor brand to drive synergies for AWL across geographies and complements the reach of its flagship brand ‘Fortune’ in the food FMCG domain," it added.

Further, the company said, "The acquisition will fuel the next level of growth to AWL and widen the portfolio to cater to premium customer segments across rice and other value-added food businesses.

AWL is poised to become a formidable player with the addition of the Kohinoor brand in the India region. The Kohinoor brand portfolio comprises of; “Kohinoor” - for premium Basmati rice; “Charminar” - for affordable rice and “Trophy” for HORECA segment."

Angshu Mallick, chief executive officer and managing director of Adani Wilmar, said, "Adani Wilmar is pleased to welcome the Kohinoor brand to the Fortune family. Kohinoor is a trusted brand which represents the authentic flavours of India and is loved by consumers.

This acquisition is in sync with our business strategy to expand our portfolio in the higher-margin branded staples and food products segment. We believe the packaged food category is under-penetrated with significant headroom for growth. The Kohinoor Brand has a strong brand recall and will help accelerate our leadership position in the Food FMCG category."