Private transmission company Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) on Friday said it will acquire an operational transmission project owned and operated by Essar Power Transmission Ltd (EPTCL) for an enterprise value of Rs 1,913 crore.

The target asset is an operational 400 kV inter-state transmission line linking Mahan in Madhya Pradesh to the Sipat pooling substation in Chhattisgarh with a line length of 673 ckt kms.

The project operates under the CERC regulated return framework and was commissioned on 22 Sep 2018. The proposed transaction will be executed through transaction steps which shall be subject to necessary regulatory approvals and other consents.

The acquisition is in line with ATL's value-added growth strategy through organic as well as inorganic growth opportunities. With this acquisition, the cumulative network of ATL will reach 19,468 ckt kms, out of which 14,952 ckt kms is operational and 4,516 ckt kms is under various stages of execution, the company said in a statement.

Further, with this scale of operations, ATL will derive synergies in terms of O&M cost optimization and shared resources. It will also fortify its position of being the largest private sector transmission and distribution company in the country.

The asset will be operated in line with ATL’s operational excellence framework committed to the highest standard of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects, it added.

Anil Sardana, managing director, and chief executive officer of Adani Transmission, said, "The acquisition of Essar's transmission asset will consolidate ATL’s presence in central India. With this acquisition, ATL is well on the path to achieve its 20,000 ckt kms target before time."

"We continue to remain at the forefront of grid stability and provide sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy solutions while creating long-term sustainable value for our stakeholders," he added.

Adani Transmission is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. ATL is the country's largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 18,336 Circuit Km, out of which 14,131 Circuit Km is operational and 4,205 Circuit Km is at various stages of construction.

Shares of Adani Transmission ended at Rs 1,953, down by Rs 73.80, or 3.64 percent on the BSE.