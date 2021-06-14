  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Adani Transmission share price falls 5% after NSDL freezes 3 FPI accounts with stake in Adani group cos

Updated : June 14, 2021 14:55:06 IST

The sharp correction in the stock was following reports that the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) had frozen the accounts of three foreign funds that own stakes in four of the Adani Group companies.
Adani Transmission share price falls 5% after NSDL freezes 3 FPI accounts with stake in Adani group cos
Published : June 14, 2021 02:55 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Shyam Metalics IPO subscribed 75% so far on day 1; retail portion fully booked

Shyam Metalics IPO subscribed 75% so far on day 1; retail portion fully booked

Sona Comstar IPO subscribed 5% so far on day 1; retail portion booked 25%

Sona Comstar IPO subscribed 5% so far on day 1; retail portion booked 25%

Risk in market has increased, warns Vikas Khemani; adds Q1 earnings could trigger correction

Risk in market has increased, warns Vikas Khemani; adds Q1 earnings could trigger correction

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement