Adani Transmission Q3 result: Net profit jumps 78% led by one time gain

Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd ended at Rs 1,261.40, down by Rs 140.15, or 10.00 percent on the BSE.

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) on Monday reported a 78 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 474.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, aided by a one-time income of Rs 240 crore from a regulatory order. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 267 crore.

Total revenue stood at Rs 3,551.7 crore during the period under review, up 22 percent against Rs 2,911.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 64 percent to Rs 1,477.5 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 900.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 41.6 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 30.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

The company said distribution losses were reduced to 5.6 percent and collection efficiency remained above 100 percent. However, the impact of increases in coal prices and power purchase costs in recent periods has been partly offset by fuel adjustment charges' recovery in monthly billing.

Anil Sardana, managing director of Adani Transmission Ltd said, "Our pipeline of projects and recently operationalised assets will further strengthen our pan-India presence and consolidate our position as the largest private sector transmission and distribution company in India."

He said ATL is consistently benchmarking to be the best-in-class and is pursuing disciplined growth with strategic and operational de-risking, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality, and business excellence with high governance standards.