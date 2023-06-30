Adani Transmission shares drop 4.5% after large deal, most other group stocks decline

Adani Enterprises has declined on heavy volumes as a result of the transaction. The volumes are more than 18.4 times of the three-month full-day average.
Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd. fell as much as 5 percent after 3.8 crore shares or 3.45 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands in three large trades on Friday.
The shares exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 795 apiece, taking the total value of the transaction to Rs 3,103 crore, according to exchange data.
Buyers and sellers in this transaction were not immediately known.
This comes just one trading session after Adani Green Energy and Adani Enterprises saw multiple large transactions valued at Rs 8,000 crore taking place on Tuesday. Exchange data showed that Goldman Sachs Trust II - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund bought stake in Adani Green, while SB Adani Family Trust and Infinite Trade and Investment sold stake in that deal.
Aside of Adani Enterprises, most other Adani Group names - Adani Ports & Adani Wilmar (down 1.5 percent each), Adani Power and Adani Enterprises (down 1 percent), ACC, Ambuja and Adani Total Gas (Flat) are trading with losses. NDTV's shares are trading with modest gains.
GQG Partners' Rajiv Jain had mentioned in earlier interactions that the Adani Group has the best infrastructure assets in the country and that he would buy more stake in the group companies in subsequent rounds. In March this year, GQG Partners had invested Rs 15,446 crore in four Adani Group companies, a month after a Hindenburg Research report led to a 50 percent erosion in the group's overall market capitalisation.
Shares of Adani Transmission are trading 4.5 percent lower at Rs 782.30.
