Adani Transmission shares drop 4.5% after large deal, most other group stocks decline

Adani Enterprises has declined on heavy volumes as a result of the transaction. The volumes are more than 18.4 times of the three-month full-day average.

Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd. fell as much as 5 percent after 3.8 crore shares or 3.45 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands in three large trades on Friday.

Live TV

Loading...

The shares exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 795 apiece, taking the total value of the transaction to Rs 3,103 crore, according to exchange data.

Buyers and sellers in this transaction were not immediately known.