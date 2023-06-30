CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsAdani Transmission shares drop 4.5% after large deal, most other group stocks decline

Adani Transmission shares drop 4.5% after large deal, most other group stocks decline

Adani Transmission shares drop 4.5% after large deal, most other group stocks decline
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 10:06:49 AM IST (Published)

Adani Enterprises has declined on heavy volumes as a result of the transaction. The volumes are more than 18.4 times of the three-month full-day average.

Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd. fell as much as 5 percent after 3.8 crore shares or 3.45 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands in three large trades on Friday.

Live TV

Loading...

The shares exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 795 apiece, taking the total value of the transaction to Rs 3,103 crore, according to exchange data.
Buyers and sellers in this transaction were not immediately known.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X