Shares of Adani Total Gas dropped nearly 5 percent on Monday. The stocks fell on a report that the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has frozen the accounts of three foreign funds—Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund—that own shares in four of the listed Adani companies.

As a result, the funds would not be able to sell any of the existing securities nor buy any new securities.

These funds together own more than Rs 43,500 crore worth of shares in Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas. These funds are based out of Mauritius and are registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the category of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Adani Total Gas shares fell as much as 4.99 percent to an intraday low of Rs 1,544.55 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Adani Total Gas shares declined to Rs 1,544.90 apiece intraday, down 4.99 percent.

At 2:08 pm, Adani Total Gas shares traded nearly 5 percent lower at Rs 1,544.55 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was 0.11 percent up at that time.