Adani Total Gas wins contract for EV charging stations in eight cities for eight years

The company aims to expand its network by setting up 1,500 electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) across the country.

Gas distribution company Adani Total Gas Ltd. (ATGL) has bagged an order from Convergence Energy Services for electric vehicle charging stations in eight cities.

ATGL has received the letter of award for installing, testing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining EV charging stations in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Surat.

The contract involves delivering the services on a build, own, and operate (BOO) model.

In March, Adani Total Gas announced its foray into electric mobility by launching its first electric vehicle charging station (EVC) in Ahmedabad.

The company announced that it was aiming to expand its network by setting up 1,500 EVCs across the country and has kept an expansion plan ready to move beyond this number, depending on the demand generation and momentum building of the EV ecosystem in the country.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. is the country's leading private City Gas Distribution that supplies Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

It caters to 38 geographical areas, out of which 9 are managed by ATGL and the rest are managed by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt. Ltd. -- a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.