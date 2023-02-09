Adani shares lose steam after 2-day run, MSCI to review eligibility of group securities

Cutting short its two-day gaining streak, Adani Enterprises shares declined by 15 percent to Rs 1,834.9 on BSE in morning trade. The stock gained 23 percent on Wednesday.

Adani Group stocks tanked on Thursday with the flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd dropping nearly 15 percent in early trade even as the group said that it would prepay a $500 million bridge loan due in March. Cutting short its two-day gaining streak, Adani Enterprises shares declined by 15 percent to Rs 1,834.9 on BSE in morning trade. The stock gained 23 percent on Wednesday.

The Adani Group plans to prepay a $500 million bridge loan due next month after some banks balked at refinancing the debt following a short seller report that sent the group’s assets tumbling.

Barclays Plc, Standard Chartered Plc and Deutsche Bank AG are among banks that lent Adani $4.5 billion to finance the purchase of Holcim Ltd cement assets last year. A portion of that loan is due March 9.

MSCI Inc on Wednesday said that it would review the eligibility of some Adani securities in its widely followed benchmark indexes.

Shares of Adani Power declined by five percent to Rs 172.90 after the company posted weak financial results for the December quarter. Its net profit declined by 96 percent to Rs 8.77 crore in third quarter of FY23 from Rs 218.49 crore a year ago.

High prices of imported coal and insufficient domestic fuel availability hit its

operational performance.

Shares of Adani Total Gas declined by five percent to Rs 1,324.45 after France’s TotalEnergies SE announced that a multi-billion dollar plan to produce green hydrogen with the Indian tycoon has been put on hold, pending audits of his conglomerate.

Among other Adani stocks, Adani Ports and SEZ declined by 6.41

percent to Rs 561 after two straight days of gain.

Adani Transmission declined by 5 per cent to Rs 1248.55, Adani

Green Energy by 4.2 percent to Rs 768.05, and Ambuja Cement by 5 percent to Rs364.10.

Adani Wilmar declined by 0.48 per cent to Rs 417.35.