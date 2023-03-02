Adani share sale — some interesting math in the pricing

When compared with the prices of January 24 — the date the Hindenberg report was made public — the transactions have been done at a 23-76 percent discount.
The sale of Rs 15,446 crore worth of shares of four Adani group companies to GQG Partners shows up some interesting math. Two of the four stocks have been sold by the promoters at an 83-84 percent discount to their 52-week highs.
It may be recalled that the Hindenburg report had said that the Adani stocks are about 85 percent overvalued. The other two stocks, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, have been sold at 67 percent and 40 percent discount to their 52-week highs.
|Name of company
|52 week high
|GQG Transaction price
|Trans price discount to a 52-week high
|Adani Enterprises
|4190
|1410
|67%
|Adani Ports
|987
|596
|40%
|Adani Transmission
|4236
|668
|84.2%
|Adani Green
|3050
|504
|83.5%
|Name of company
|January 24 price
|GQG Transaction price
|Trans price discount to January 24 price
|Adani Enterprises
|3458
|1410
|60%
|Adani Ports
|769
|596
|23%
|Adani Transmission
|2808
|668
|76%
|Adani Green
|1921
|504
|74%
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
