Adani share sale — some interesting math in the pricing

Adani share sale — some interesting math in the pricing
By CNBC-TV18 Mar 2, 2023 9:02:38 PM IST (Published)

When compared with the prices of January 24 — the date the Hindenberg report was made public — the transactions have been done at a 23-76 percent discount.

The sale of Rs 15,446 crore worth of shares of four Adani group companies to GQG Partners shows up some interesting math. Two of the four stocks have been sold by the promoters at an 83-84 percent discount to their 52-week highs.

It may be recalled that the Hindenburg report had said that the Adani stocks are about 85 percent overvalued. The other two stocks, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, have been sold at 67 percent and 40 percent discount to their 52-week highs.
Name of company52 week highGQG Transaction priceTrans price discount to a 52-week high
Adani Enterprises4190141067%
Adani Ports98759640%
Adani Transmission423666884.2%
Adani Green305050483.5%
If compared with the prices of January 24 — the date the report was made public — the transactions have been done at a 23-76 percent discount.
Name of companyJanuary 24 priceGQG Transaction priceTrans price discount to January 24 price
Adani Enterprises3458141060%
Adani Ports76959623%
Adani Transmission280866876%
Adani Green192150474%
ALSO READ: Adani stake sale | Meet Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners, the man behind the Rs 15,446-cr move
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
