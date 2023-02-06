Adani promoters prepay $1.1 billion worth of loans 19 months ahead of maturity

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
These share-backed loans were set for repayment in September 2024.
Adani Group promoters have prepaid share-backed loans worth $1.1 billion on Monday, 19 months ahead of their maturity in September 2024. The prepayment will release pledge from three group companies - Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission.
The company attributed this step as the continuation of the promoters' commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage in light of the recent market volatility.
The prepayment would result in the release of 168.27 million pledged shares of Adani Ports & SEZ, or 12 percent of the promoter holdings.
Besides Adani Ports, 11.77 million shares or 1.4 percent of the overall promoter holding of Adani Transmission and 27.56 million shares or 3 percent of promoter holding in Adani Green Energy will also be released from the pledge.
As of the latest shareholding pattern, 17.3 percent of the promoter holding in Adani Ports, 4.3 percent of the promoter holding in Adani Green and 6.62 percent of the promoter holding in Adani Transmission is pledged.
Shares of Adani Ports are currently trading 5 percent higher, adding to Friday's gains of 8 percent. However, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy continue to remain locked in their lower circuit of 10 percent and five percent respectively.
This is a developing story.
First Published: Feb 6, 2023 2:01 PM IST
