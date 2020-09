Adani Power's shares surged 6 percent on Tuesday after the Supreme Court allowed the company to recover compensatory tariffs from Rajasthan discoms. The stock gained as much as 6 percent to trade Rs 39.45 per share on the NSE. At 9.55 am, the shares gave up marginal gains to trade 4 percent higher to Rs 38.75.

The apex court's verdict said that the Rajasthan's power discoms will pay Adani higher tariff. The company has sought compensatory tariff since 2013, and the court has already directed payment of carrying costs by Rajasthan discoms.

In some relief for the discoms, the SC reduced the interest rate payable to prime lending rate, not exceeding 9 percent per annum.

APTEL had directed for compensatory tariff, carrying cost since 2013 to be paid within two months of judgment.