Adani Ports shares rise ahead of Q3 results

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose about 2 percent on Tuesday ahead of its quarterly earnings. At 11:08 am, the stock was up 1.7 percent at Rs 728.6 on BSE.

Later today, the company is expected to detail its earnings for the quarter ended December.

The company's profit for Q3 FY22 is expected to stand at Rs 1,334 crore, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll. In Q3 FY21, the company had reported a profit of Rs 1,561 crore.

Revenue might rise to Rs 3,824 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 3,746 crore in the corresponding period last year. Margin is expected to expand to 67.8 percent in Q3 FY22 from 66.4 percent in Q3 last fiscal, as per the poll estimates.

The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen over three percent during the period.

In the past three years, the stock has gained 116 percent and the shares are up nearly 35 percent in the last year.