Adani Ports shares jump 9% to 52-week high on sharp rise in Q4 cargo volumes Updated : April 06, 2021 12:38 PM IST In its business update, APSEZ said it handled cargo volume of 73 MMT in Q4FY21, registering a growth of 27% on YoY. For the whole financial 2020-2021, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 247 MMT, up 11 percent, YoY. Published : April 06, 2021 12:38 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply