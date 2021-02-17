  • SENSEX
Adani Ports shares jump 5% on acquisition of Dighi Port Limited; Citi retains 'buy' call

Updated : February 17, 2021 11:17 AM IST

Adani Ports rose 5 percent to hit a new high after the company completed the acquisition of Dighi Port Limited (DPL) for Rs 705 crore.
DPL is the 12th port to join APSEZ’s string of economic gateways across the eastern and western coast of India.
Brokerage house Citi retained a buy rating on the stock post the acquisition with a target at Rs 715 per share.
