Adani Ports shares hit 52-week high; stock gives over 228% returns in one year Updated : April 07, 2021 12:58 PM IST This week, the stock is up over 15 percent, while it rallied more than 58 percent in the last three months and around 68 percent YTD. The stock has given a positive return of more than 228 percent in the last one year. Published : April 07, 2021 12:58 PM IST