Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) rallied over 2 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 768.40 apiece in early trade on Monday after the company announced that Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, an affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus, will invest Rs 800 crore in the company for a 0.49 percent stake.

In a regulatory filing, APSEZ said that its Board of Directors took the decision to issue up to 10 million equity shares to Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd (Windy) at a price of Rs 800 each (at a premium of Rs 798 per Equity Share), for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 800 crore.

Earlier, APSEZ had said it was acquiring Windy Lakeside Investment’s 31.5 percent stake in Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) for Rs 1,954 crore. The company also looks to acquire another 58.1 percent share in GPL.

Adani Ports & SEZ shares have rallied 66 percent in the last three months. On a YTD basis, the stock has returned more than 56 percent.

At 9.35 am, Adani Ports shares traded 1.12 percent higher at Rs 756.95 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 0.60 percent gain on the benchmark Sensex.