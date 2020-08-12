Market Adani Ports shares gain over 3% after mixed Q1 earnings Updated : August 12, 2020 11:07 AM IST In Q1FY21, the company reported a 26.2 percent fall in consolidated profit at Rs 757.8 crore as against Rs 1,028.7 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations fell 18 percent to Rs 2,292.7 crore from Rs 2,794.5 crore, YoY as cargo throughput dropped. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply