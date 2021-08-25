Adani Ports shares gain on nod to buy 10.4% stake in Gangavaram Port

Adani Ports & SEZ share price gained over 2 percent after the company said it received approval from the Andhra Pradesh government to acquire a 10.4 percent stake in Gangavaram Port (GPL).

The consideration of the deal is Rs 644.78 crore, the company said, adding that the transaction is expected to be completed within a month.

“The Company has received letter/order from Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board dated 23rd August 2021 received on 24th August 2021 intimating the approval of the proposal of acquisition of 10.4 percent stake of GPL by the Company from Government of Andhra Pradesh," Adani Ports said.

The acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy of East Coast to West Coast parity and will provide an access to growth from new hinterland markets as it has coverage in resource rich and industrial belt in Eastern, Central & Southern India, it added.

Gangavaram Port is a multi-cargo facility and handled 32.81 MMT of cargo in FY21. It has a capacity of 64 MMT. The operational revenue for financial year 2020-21 was Rs 1,057 crore.

At 11:00 am, the shares of Adani Ports & SEZ were trading 1.68 percent higher at Rs 706.55 apiece on the BSE.