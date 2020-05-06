  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Adani Ports shares gain 3.5% as brokerages remain bullish over FY21 outlook

Updated : May 06, 2020 03:31 PM IST

Adani Ports & SEZ's shares rose 4 percent despite reporting weak earnings for quarter ended March 2020.
However, brokerages upgraded the stock's target price given the company's FY21 outlook.
During Q4FY20, the port operator reported a 74 percent YoY drop in the net profit to Rs 334 crore.
Adani Ports shares gain 3.5% as brokerages remain bullish over FY21 outlook

You May Also Like

Lockdown distress: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 cr package

Lockdown distress: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 cr package

Karnataka announces compensation package worth Rs 1,610 crore for farmers, workers affected by lockdown

Karnataka announces compensation package worth Rs 1,610 crore for farmers, workers affected by lockdown

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement