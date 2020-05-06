Market Adani Ports shares gain 3.5% as brokerages remain bullish over FY21 outlook Updated : May 06, 2020 03:31 PM IST Adani Ports & SEZ's shares rose 4 percent despite reporting weak earnings for quarter ended March 2020. However, brokerages upgraded the stock's target price given the company's FY21 outlook. During Q4FY20, the port operator reported a 74 percent YoY drop in the net profit to Rs 334 crore. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365