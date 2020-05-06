Adani Ports shares gain 3.5% as brokerages remain bullish over FY21 outlook

Adani Ports & SEZ's shares rose 3.5 percent on Wednesday despite reporting weak earnings for quarter ended March 2020. However, brokerages upgraded the stock's target price given the company's FY21 outlook.

During Q4FY20, the port operator reported a 74 percent YoY drop in its net profit to Rs 334 crore. Revenue also fell 5 percent to Rs 2,921 crore versus Rs 3,082 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 15 percent at Rs 1,644 crore against Rs 1,932 crore. The EBITDA margin was down 700 bps at 56 percent versus 63 percent, YoY.

The company has reported a forex loss at Rs 1,004 crore versus a gain of Rs 109 crore, YoY.

Several brokerages upgraded the stock after the company in its FY21 outlook stated that it will focus more on conserving cash. The company's capex plans for FY21 will be curtailed to Rs 1,800-2,000 crore from Rs 3,615 crore in FY20.

JP Morgan maintained its overweight rating on the stock with target price increased to Rs 340.

The brokerage also maintained overweight rating on the stock with the target price at Rs 274 per share. The brokerage said: "The soft realisations and higher operational expenditure in Q4 have driven the miss. The acquisition closures have been pushed back by two quarters. However, there is no explicit guidance, but recovery is likely from Q2."

Meanwhile, Dolat Capital maintained accumulate rating on the stock as it expects slow pick up in cargo volume from Q2FY21 and a V-shaped recovery from H2FY21 after the lockdown is lifted.