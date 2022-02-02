Adani Ports shares down over 2% after Q3 net profit falls 6% YoY

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were in focus on Wednesday after the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,472.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, down 5.7 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Adani Ports shares opened 2.14 percent down at Rs 721 on the BSE today. The stock, however, quickly pared initial losses and was trading flat, down 0.66 percent at 9:20 am.

The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen over three percent during the period. In the past three years, the stock has gained 116 percent and the shares are up nearly 35 percent in the last year.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's net profit at Rs 1,334 crore and revenue at Rs 3,824 crore. Its quarterly revenue, however, increased 1.3 percent on year to Rs 3,797 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read:

Karan Adani, chief executive officer and whole-time director of APSEZ, said, "APSEZ had shown tremendous resilience all through the pandemic period. Our learnings in 2020 helped us weather the storm and our operational expertise allowed us to continue our expansion."

He added that the company's under-construction port of Vizhinjam in Kerala, along with its new terminal at Colombo in Sri Lanka, will act as a new transhipment hub in Southeast Asia. "The addition of two ports in 2021 Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram in Andhra Pradesh on the eastern coast of India to the ones on the western coast continued to tighten our pan-India presence," Adani said.

Shares of infrastructure stocks were also in demand after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sharply increased the outlay on capital expenditure for 2022-23 in the Union Budget.

The large capex outlay is seen as a major boost for infrastructure companies as it will boost their order books going ahead because of greater government project tendering activity.