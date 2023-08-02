Adani Ports cargo volumes grow 7% in July led by containers, liquid & gas segments

During the first four months (April-July) of the current financial year, Adani Ports handled 135.4 MMT of total cargo, a growth of 11 percent year-on-year.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Wednesday announced that the company handled record cargo volumes of 34 million metric tonnes (MMT) in July, registering a growth of seven percent year-on-year.

The Increase in volumes was driven by containers and liquid & gas segments, which grew by 23 percent and 27 percent respectively.

As per the company, the 34 MMT of cargo volumes handled by it in July includes 1 MMT at its Haifa Port. In the month of June, Adani Ports handled 32.8 MMT of cargo.

Adani Ports said that logistics volumes continue to observe significant growth with year-to-date rail volumes of 1,78,689 TEUs, a growth of 20 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Adani Ports operates six strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast at Mundra, Dahej, Tuna, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, and Dighi in Maharashtra.

The company also operates five ports and terminals on the East coast of India-- Dhamra in Odisha; Gangavaram, and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamilnadu, representing 24 percent of India's total port volumes.

The company will declare its financial results for three months ended June 30, 2023 on August 8.