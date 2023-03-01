English
Adani Ports sets up subsidiary to develop and operate 4 silo complexes

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 1, 2023 9:58:22 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd ended at Rs 602.15, up by Rs 9.55, or 1.61 percent on the BSE.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Wednesday said its step-down subsidiary Adani Agri Logistics Ltd (AALL) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary HM Agri Logistics Ltd to develop and operate a state-of-the-art silo complex at various locations across India.

"The subsidiary is for the purpose of development, design, construction, financing, procurement, engineering, operation and maintenance of silo complexes (Spoke Silo Complex) without container depot on design, build, finance, own and operate basis under PPP mode at various locations across India," the company said in an exchange filing.
HM Agri is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on February 28, 2023.
Last year, Adani Agri Logistics got a contract from the state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) to build four silo complexes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, following competitive bidding.
It will develop and operate state-of-the-art silo complexes at four locations — Kanpur, Gonda, and Sandila in Uttar Pradesh and Katihar in Bihar creating a total silo storage capacity of 3.5 lakh tonne.
Also Read: Adani group denies reports of $3 billion loan from sovereign fund
Silo complexes, which are mechanised and automated units equipped with temperature and humidity controls, are built to handle, store and preserve food grains. The handling process, from procurement to transportation, is in bulk form catered through containerised movement.
The silo complexes will benefit farmers across the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The silo complexes will be executed under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode.
Adani Logistics Ltd is the most diversified end-to-end integrated logistics service provider in India by creating logistics infrastructure, including multimodal logistics parks, and complete rail solutions for container, liquid, grain, bulk and auto with a presence across all major markets.
The company has been operational in India for nearly a decade and a half. It has developed and operates Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLP) at Patli, Kishangarh, Kilaraipur, Malur, Mundra, Nagpur, and Taloja.
The company operates 77 freight trains (42 container trains, 25 bulk trains, 7 agri trains and 3 auto trains), 8,00,000 square feet of warehousing space, 5,000-plus containers, 0.9 million tonnes of grain silos, and a fleet of 285 own trucks.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
