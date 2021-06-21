Home

    Adani Ports' promoters buy around 19.3 lakh shares for Rs 127 crore

    Adani Ports’ promoters buy around 19.3 lakh shares for Rs 127 crore

    By Nigel D'Souza
    Adani Ports’ promoters have bought close to around 19.3 lakh shares for Rs 127 crore, on June 17. However, the disclosure came over the weekend.

    On Thursday and Friday, more than 1 crore shares were delivered. However, in the previous ten days, on an average the delivery number was 55 lakh shares.
    The stock is currently under the F&O ban. Open interest (OI) as a percentage of market-wide position limit is at around 83 percent, the stock will come out of the ban when that number comes below 80 percent.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D’Souza for more details.
    (Edited by : Dipika)
    First Published:  IST
