English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsAdani Ports records largest ever port cargo volumes but misses full year guidance

Adani Ports records largest ever port cargo volumes but misses full year guidance

Adani Ports records largest ever port cargo volumes but misses full year guidance
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sudarshan Kumar  Apr 5, 2023 12:20:33 PM IST (Published)

Hazira reported its highest ever sugar cargo volume of 1.15 MMT, and Krishnapatnam recorded an all-time high gypsum discharge of 1.17 MMT.

Adani Ports has recorded its largest port cargo volumes ever in the current financial year. With a total cargo volume of 339 million metric tonne (MMT), the company witnessed a growth of 9 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Recommended Articles

View All
Employer Branding — here's everything that you want to know about this emerging career choice

Employer Branding — here's everything that you want to know about this emerging career choice

Apr 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Apr 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


However, the figure was lower than the company's guidance of 350-360 MMT for the full year, which it had maintained during its December quarter earnings.
For the month of March, Adani Ports handled 32 MMT of total cargo, crossing the 30 MMT mark for the first time since July last year. According to the company, it has been consistently increasing its market share in the past years, outperforming all of India’s cargo volume growth.
It has handled 8.6 MTUs of overall container volumes in India, with a Year-on-Year growth of 5 percent. Of this, 6.6 MTEUs came from Mundra, making it the largest container terminal in India. The company also handled over 5 lakh TEUs of container rakes, implying a year-on-year growth of 24 percent.
3,068 unique customers were serviced across its different business units, handling 6,573 ships, 40,482 rakes, and 48.89 lakh trucks, trailers and tankers.
During the year, the company handled the deepest container vessel and the largest vessel ever handled by any Indian port. Mundra also docked its first LNG-fueled vessel, Aframax Crude Oil Tanker, at its SPM facility.
Also Read | Adani group to rein in non-core expansion and focus on ports, power
Hazira reported its highest ever sugar cargo volume of 1.15 MMT, and Krishnapatnam recorded an all-time high gypsum discharge of 1.17 MMT.
Gangavaram dispatched the highest amount of alumina bulkers on a single day, while Dhamra exported 1,57,000 MT of iron ore on MV Mojo, which sailed out with a deep draft of 17 meters. Kattupalli posted a 58 percent rise in container volume.
Shares of Adani Ports are oscillating between gains and losses, currently trading 0.9 percent higher at Rs 633.45.
Also Read: Adani Ports completes acquisition of Karaikal Port in Puducherry
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Adani PortsMundra Port
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X