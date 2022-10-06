Adani Ports, IRCTC, Reliance Industries and more: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan

By Sangam Singh

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make an opening in green on Thursday as Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — advanced as much as 96 points or 0.55 percent to 17,435 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

Earlier, the three main US indices halted a two-day winning run-on Wednesday, unable to sustain a late-day surge, after data showing strong US labour demand again suggested the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer.

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss at Rs 804

Buy Coforge with a stop loss at Rs 3,400

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss at Rs 515

Buy Polycab with a stop loss at Rs 2,590

Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities

Buy IRCTC for a target of Rs 750-760 with a stop loss at Rs 707

Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,500 with a stop loss at Rs 2,370