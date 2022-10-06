Adani Ports, IRCTC, Reliance Industries and more: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make an opening in green on Thursday as Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — advanced as much as 96 points or 0.55 percent to 17,435 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
Earlier, the three main US indices halted a two-day winning run-on Wednesday, unable to sustain a late-day surge, after data showing strong US labour demand again suggested the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer.
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss at Rs 804
Buy Coforge with a stop loss at Rs 3,400
Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss at Rs 515
Buy Polycab with a stop loss at Rs 2,590
Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities
Buy IRCTC for a target of Rs 750-760 with a stop loss at Rs 707
Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,500 with a stop loss at Rs 2,370
First Published: IST
