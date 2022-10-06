    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Adani Ports, IRCTC, Reliance Industries and more: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan

    Adani Ports, IRCTC, Reliance Industries and more: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan

    Adani Ports, IRCTC, Reliance Industries and more: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make an opening in green on Thursday as Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — advanced as much as 96 points or 0.55 percent to 17,435 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    Earlier, the three main US indices halted a two-day winning run-on Wednesday, unable to sustain a late-day surge, after data showing strong US labour demand again suggested the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss at Rs 804
    Buy Coforge with a stop loss at Rs 3,400
    Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss at Rs 515
    Buy Polycab with a stop loss at Rs 2,590
    Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities
    Buy IRCTC for a target of Rs 750-760 with a stop loss at Rs 707
    Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,500 with a stop loss at Rs 2,370
    Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today as market returns to trade after a holiday
     
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    buy sell ideasStocks to WatchTop Stock Tips

    Previous Article

    Nifty50 crosses 17,400 as financial, IT and oil & gas shares give market a lift

    Next Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today as market returns to trade after a holiday

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng