Adani Ports, Coal India, Apollo Hospitals and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

By Sangam Singh

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian indices are expected to open in green today amid positive global cues. SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian stock market, was 30 points or 0.17 percent up at 17,525 at the last count.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com

Buy Adani Ports for a target of Rs 830-835 with a stop loss at Rs 797

Buy Coal India for a target of Rs 250 with a stop loss at Rs 237

Buy Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 3,745 with a stop loss at Rs 3,570

Buy Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for a target of Rs 108.50-109 with a stop loss at Rs 102.50

Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities

Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 4,500 with a stop loss at Rs 4,300

Buy Cummins India for a target of Rs 1,300 with a stop loss at Rs 1,180