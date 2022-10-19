    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Adani Ports, Coal India, Apollo Hospitals and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

    Adani Ports, Coal India, Apollo Hospitals and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

    Adani Ports, Coal India, Apollo Hospitals and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian indices are expected to open in green today amid positive global cues. SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian stock market, was 30 points or 0.17 percent up at 17,525 at the last count.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    IST8 Min(s) Read

    View: Bubble... bubble... toil and trouble!

    View: Bubble... bubble... toil and trouble!

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com
    Buy Adani Ports for a target of Rs 830-835 with a stop loss at Rs 797
    Buy Coal India for a target of Rs 250 with a stop loss at Rs 237
    Buy Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 3,745 with a stop loss at Rs 3,570
    Buy Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for a target of Rs 108.50-109 with a stop loss at Rs 102.50
    Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities
    Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 4,500 with a stop loss at Rs 4,300
    Buy Cummins India for a target of Rs 1,300 with a stop loss at Rs 1,180
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Adani PortsApollo Hospitalsbuy sell ideasCoal India

    Previous Article

    Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 250 pts and Nifty50 surpasses 17,500 amid strength in financial and oil & gas shares — rupee at 82.31 vs dollar

    Next Article

    ICICI Lombard, Tata Communications, Polycab: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng