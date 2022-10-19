Adani Ports, Coal India, Apollo Hospitals and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian indices are expected to open in green today amid positive global cues. SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian stock market, was 30 points or 0.17 percent up at 17,525 at the last count.
Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com
Buy Adani Ports for a target of Rs 830-835 with a stop loss at Rs 797
Buy Coal India for a target of Rs 250 with a stop loss at Rs 237
Buy Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 3,745 with a stop loss at Rs 3,570
Buy Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for a target of Rs 108.50-109 with a stop loss at Rs 102.50
Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities
Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 4,500 with a stop loss at Rs 4,300
Buy Cummins India for a target of Rs 1,300 with a stop loss at Rs 1,180
