Adani Ports records highest-ever cargo volume of 32.3 MMT in April led by dry cargo

Adani Ports' Gangavaram Port handled its highest monthly rakes count on account of handling coastal coal cargo for one of its customers.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Thursday announced that the company handled its highest-ever monthly cargo volume of 32.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) in April 2023, showing a 12.8 percent growth on a yearly basis.

The rise in cargo volumes was led by a dry cargo volume increase of 9 percent (iron ore 64 percent, non-coking coal 22 percent, and coastal coal 67 percent) and a container volume increase of 13.6 percent, a company filing stated.