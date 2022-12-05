Adani Ports reports 6% growth in Container Volumes in November

Adani Ports handled 228 MMT of cargo during April-November 2022, 9 percent higher than the corresponding period last year.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) recorded a 6 percent year-on-year growth in container volume while dry bulk cargo increased by 2 percent in the month of November. The total cargo handling at APSEZ reached 25.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) in November.

Adani Ports handled 228 MMT of cargo during April-November, 9 percent higher than the corresponding period last year.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 65.5 percent to Rs 1,737.81 crore while revenue from operations rose 32.8 percent to Rs 5,210.80 crore in the September quarter.

Recently, there were reports that Adani Ports won the bid for Karaikal Port Pvt. Ltd. with a Rs 1,200-crore offer, however, APSEZ has clarified that the bid is still in process and no conclusion has yet been reached.

The company has submitted a resolution plan in the corporate insolvency process of Karaikal Port Pvt. Ltd, which is being undertaken as per the order dated April 29, 2022, of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai Bench.

Shares of APSEZ are trading at Rs 893.55, up 0.60 percent.