As the Supreme Court on March 2 ordered an expert panel and markets regulator SEBI to investigate the recent drop in Adani Group shares triggered by Hindenburg Research's fraud allegations, experts say the top court’s decision is a blessing for investors.

The expert panel headed by Retired SC judge Justice AM Sapre comprises OP Bhatt, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani and Somsekhar Sundaresan. The apex court has asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India to support the committee with its findings.

The top court said, it appears that SEBI is seized of the allegations and that it has not expressly referred to probe in MPS norm violation, which may need to be considered. SEBI should probe if there are violations of Securities Act, whether there has been failure to disclose related party transactions, whether there is violation of norms on manipulation of share prices, it said. The regulator has been asked to submit its findings in two months to the Supreme Court-appointed expert panel.

HP Ranina, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court, called it a landmark judgment because its impact will be felt in many other cases in the future as well.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, he pointed to four key highlights in the top court’s order — (a) SEBI has been asked to find out whether there is any violation of the Security Contract Act, or any other provision of the law, (b) SEBI may take more time to probe than allowed by SC, (c) it will possibly assign a head make sure the manipulation angle is correctly probed, and (d) SEBI's findings will be evaluated by the Supreme Court appointed panel

"Whatever the findings of SEBI are, will be evaluated by an independent panel of people, and then the final report will come," Ranina explained.

Sanjay Dutt, Director, Quantum Securities seconded Ranina and lauded the judgment saying, the issue needs to be taken off the public discourse now. “The political mudslinging, debates in the parliament, on social media… There's a lot of mindspace and a lot of energy is being wasted and misinformation that's being spread around,” he said. The order should now be a lesson and put an end to it, he added.

According to him, the good part is the government has made it clear to people that a top court appointed committee is looking into the Hindenburg report’s claims. “I don't think you could have a better committee as what the Supreme Court has set. The third most important thing is that SEBI is doing everything,” he further said.

Abhishek Rastogi, Founder, Rastogi Chambers, on the other hand, pointed to two broad fundamental aspects — transparency and diversity of the “high powered” committee.

He noted, "Everybody's focus is on protection of investors. And when we have such a judicial system, which wants to show transparency - there was a sealed cover, which was given by the Centre to recommend names. But I think that was completely denied by the Chief Justice and that shows that the Apex Court wants to very clearly show that the system must be transparent."

He said it is a blessing for the investors, because at the end of the day, the investors will get confidence from the entire system.

What is the legal way forward for this?

As far as the next steps and legal framework are concerned, the panel will get into the details of various aspects. “We would not want to comment on those at this stage. But because there is a lot of diversity in this committee, which is being formed, they would look at it from 360 degree perspective. And that will boost industry confidence and investor confidence,” he added.

On what it means for Adani, Rastogi said, there is a fair play for all stakeholders, especially from the perspective of the investors. And that's why this decision is very key.

