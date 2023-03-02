Most Adani Group stocks trade with gains post Supreme Court verdict on investigations over Hindenburg report

In response to the Supreme Court judgment, group chairman Gautam Adani tweeted saying "the truth will prevail."
Adani Ports shares have also fluctuated between gains and losses, and are currently trading with gains of close to a percent.
Stocks of Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Wilmar remain locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent.
Adani Total Gas shares were trading up 2.5 percent, ACC rose 0.3 percent, Ambuja Cements jumped 2.7 percent and New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) gained 3.9 percent as of 11:30 AM.
The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also constituted an expert committee to review the existing regulatory framework in the light of the Adani-Hindenburg issue.
The expert committee would be headed by Justice Sapre, a retired judge of the Supreme Court. The other members of the committee would include OP Bhatt, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani and Somsekhar Sundaresan and retired Justice JP Devdhar.
The committee has been ordered to submit its report in a sealed cover before the Supreme Court within 2 months.
The Adani Group companies have been on a downward spiral after a report from short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24 published a report, accusing the conglomerate of fraud.
The US short-seller said that the group has engaged in a “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades”.