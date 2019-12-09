Market
Adani Group's shares rise over CLSA report; market cap hits Rs 2 lakh crore
Updated : December 09, 2019 02:54 PM IST
Adani Transmission’s share price rallied over 8 percent to hit a 52-week high at Rs 344.70.
Adani Group’s market capitalization touched Rs 2 lakh crore on Monday. Other than Adani Ports, the group’s market cap at Rs 1.25 lakh crore jumped 4 times in last 3 years.
In the meeting, Adani said, “We aim to double port traffic by FY25, renewable MWs by FY21, and enter the airports, defence and transportation domains.”
