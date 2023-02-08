English
Adani Enterprises jump 13%, most group stocks extend gains

By Asmita Pant  Feb 8, 2023 11:37:33 AM IST (Published)

Adani Group stocks have been in focus, and extended losses after the US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made allegations and accused the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group of fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.

Shares of Adani Enterprises jumped as much as 13.4 percent on Wednesday, after ending 15 percent higher on Tuesday. Adani Group stocks have been in focus, and extended losses after the US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made allegations and accused the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group of fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.

The other F&O component from the group - Adani Ports rose eight percent in the session. The company's December quarter results missed estimates in a muted quarter, but the management reiterated its full year guidance of Rs 19,000 - Rs 19,800 crore in revenue and Rs 12,200 - Rs 12,600 crore in EBITDA.
Adani Green was last trading 1.3 percent lower. The company on Tuesday reported a 110 percent year-on-year jump in net profits for the quarter ended December 2022.
Adani Transmission kept on the gains from previous session, trading near the upper circuit of five percent. The company's revenue grew 22 percent during the December quarter. While operating profit grew over 60 percent from last year, net profit rose nearly 80 percent year-on-year.
The shares of Adani Wilmar, too, built on the gains from the previous session, and traded in an upper circuit of five percent. The stock has gained only thrice in the last 15 trading sessions. Adani Total Gas continued to remain locked in a five percent lower circuit.
Also Read: The five Indian banks that have clarified on their exposure to the Adani Group
