All Adani group stocks opened lower on Friday, extending losses from previous sessions. The group's flagship company Adani Enterprises opened nine percent down. At the last count, the shares were trading 35 percent lower at 52-week low of Rs 1,017.45. The shares have fallen more than 25 percent in the past two sessions. Adani Ports too opened three percent lower from its previous close of Rs 468.5 and was trading 12.3 percent lower at the last count.

At 10:40 am, Adani Green was trading 10 percent lower. Adani Transmission (down 10 percent), Adani Power (down five percent), Adani Total Gas (down five percent) and Adani Wilmar (down five percent) extended losses from previous sessions.

Shares of Adani Wilmar and Adani Power have been in the lower circuit for the seventh straight session. The shares have fallen in 11 out of last ten sessions.

The shares of ACC and Ambuja too posted losses on Friday, falling 2.5 percent and 0.4 percent earlier in the trade, respectively.

According to a note from S&P Dow Jones Indices , Adani Enterprises will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, prior to open on February 7, 2023. As per the issued note, the move comes as an aftermath of a media and stakeholder analysis triggered by allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

Adani Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has withdrawn its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) despite full subscribtion on the final day. According to a Bloomberg report, bonds of firms related to Adani Enterprises plunged to distressed levels after the company pulled a large stock offering.