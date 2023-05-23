Adani Group market capitalisation crosses Rs 11 lakh crore intraday as shares rally for third day

A day before the Hindenburg Research report was made public, the group’s overall market capitalisation stood at Rs 19.2 lakh crore.
Adani Group's overall market capitalisation crossed the Rs 11 lakh crore mark on Tuesday, just a day after it crossed the mark of Rs 10 lakh crore, as shares rallied for the third day in a row.
At the day's high, the group's overall market capitalisation stood at Rs 11.06 lakh crore before some group companies cooled off from the high.
Shares of Adani Group companies extended gains after a Supreme Court-appointed committee found no conclusive evidence of price manipulation or regulatory failures at the conglomerate.
After an 18 percent rally on Monday, shares of the group's flagship company Adani Enterprises are up another 12.5 percent today. The stock is now 30 percent away from its pre-Hindenburg levels of Rs 3,388. Shares have gained close to 40 percent over the last three sessions.
Shares of Adani Ports are off opening highs but rose as much as 7.7 percent to Rs 785.95.
Adani Wilmar's shares were locked in an upper circuit of 10 percent in opening trade but are currently trading 6 percent higher.
Other cash market stocks of the Adani Group - Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Power and NDTV are locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent.
ACC and Ambuja Cement are also trading with gains.
On Monday, the rally in Adani group companies took the overall market capitalisation past the mark of Rs 10 lakh crore. That is a recovery of over 50 percent from the February 27 low of Rs 6.8 lakh crore.
The group's market capitalisation had fallen below the Rs 10 lakh crore mark for the first time on February 8 and has remained lower since then. A day before the Hindenburg Research report was made public, the group’s overall market capitalisation stood at Rs 19.2 lakh crore.
This has resulted in GQG Partners, who bought stake worth over Rs 15,000 crore in four Adani Group companies, saw their profits reach nearly $1 billion in less than 100 days of their investment.
