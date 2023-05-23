English
Adani Group market capitalisation crosses Rs 11 lakh crore intraday as shares rally for third day

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 10:13:59 AM IST (Updated)

A day before the Hindenburg Research report was made public, the group’s overall market capitalisation stood at Rs 19.2 lakh crore.

Adani Group's overall market capitalisation crossed the Rs 11 lakh crore mark on Tuesday, just a day after it crossed the mark of Rs 10 lakh crore, as shares rallied for the third day in a row.

At the day's high, the group's overall market capitalisation stood at Rs 11.06 lakh crore before some group companies cooled off from the high.
Shares of Adani Group companies extended gains after a Supreme Court-appointed committee found no conclusive evidence of price manipulation or regulatory failures at the conglomerate.
