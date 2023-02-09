Adani Group, one of India's leading conglomerates, has eight entities that are part of the MSCI Global Standard Index. Out of these, three companies can see a cut-off in weightage of anywhere between 20 to 50 percent, which could result in an outflow of about $200 million, as per market watchers.

The companies included in this index are Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Ports, and ACC Ambuja. Amongst these, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Transmission hold the highest weightage.

While speaking with CNBC-TV18, Hemang Jani, Retail Equity Strategist, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “Three companies where there can be a cut-off weight of anywhere between 20 to 50 percent, which could result into the outflow of about $200 million for the Adani Total Gas and for Adani Enterprises the outflow could be about $50 million.”

However, not all companies under the Adani Group umbrella are part of the MSCI index. Adani Wilmar and NDTV are two entities that are not included in the index. These companies have continued to perform well in their respective industries.

Jani believes there will be some negative impact because of this on the Adani group stocks as well in the short-term.

Index provider MSCI said on Thursday it had determined that some Adani securities should no longer be designated as free float after market participants raised concerns about the eligibility of the Indian conglomerate's companies for some of its indexes.

Changes for Adani securities associated with its MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes are due to be announced later on Thursday as part of its regular review for February, it added.

"MSCI has determined that the characteristics of certain investors have sufficient uncertainty that they should no longer be designated as free float pursuant to our methodology," it said in a statement.

The group led by billionaire Gautam Adani has been engulfed in crisis since US short-seller Hindenburg Research published a report on January 24 accusing the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. It also raised concern about high levels of debt and what it said were excessive valuations.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations, saying the short-sellers narrative of stock manipulation has "no basis" and stems from an ignorance of Indian law.

The report and its aftermath wiped out $110 billion off Adani's seven main listed stocks in slightly more than a week, and its flagship Adani Enterprises was forced to abandon a $2.5 billion stock offering.

For more details, watch the accompanying video

With inputs from Reuters