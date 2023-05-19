Adani group stocks have lost nearly $10 billion in market value this week

By CNBCTV18.com

Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. — the two stocks to be dropped from the MSCI India gauge at the end of this month — headed for their worst weeks since late February. The exclusions may trigger $390 million of selling by passive funds.

The combined market value of Adani Group stocks are down $10 billion this week after MSCI Inc decided that it would drop two of the group entities from its India gauge citing concerns over potential equity dilution from a fundraising plan.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. — the two stocks to be dropped from the MSCI India gauge at the end of this month — headed for their worst weeks since late February. The exclusions will probably trigger around $390 million of selling by passive funds, Brian Freitas, an independent equities analyst told Bloomberg. Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission are the biggest losers from the group falling 4 to 5 percent each in trade at 11:30 am on May 19.