Adani Group stocks take a hit after SEBI releases new consultation paper for additional disclosures for FPIs

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India or SEBI, on Wednesday released a consultation paper , citing a framework for mandating additional disclosures from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to guard against possible circumvention of Minimum Public Shareholding norms.

In January this year, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a research report alleging that the Adani Group companies were "engaged in a stock manipulation and accounting fraud over the course of decades".

The Adani Group stocks took a hit after SEBI released the consultation paper.

Stock Change Adani Enterprises -1.4% Adani Ports -0.9% Adani Green -1.5% Adani Power -0.3% Adani Total Gas -3.1% Adani Transmission -2.1% Adani Wilmar -1% Ambuja Cement -0.9% ACC -0.2% NDTV -0.6%

Earlier, a Supreme Court-appointed panel, whose task was to see if India's market regulator played its role in protecting the interest of small investors in Adani Group stocks, found that SEBI suspected that 13 foreign funds invested in the Adani Group may have links with the promoters.

According to the SEBI paper, "Enhanced transparency measures are needed for identifying high-risk FPIs... Those with more than 50 percent of equity AUM in a single group will have to make additional disclosures."

"No additional disclosures will be needed for existing FPIs in the process of winding down investments," the paper added. SEBI seeks comments on the consultation paper latest by June 20, 2023.