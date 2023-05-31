English
    Adani Group stocks take a hit after SEBI releases new consultation paper for additional disclosures for FPIs

    Adani Group stocks take a hit after SEBI releases new consultation paper for additional disclosures for FPIs

    Adani Group stocks take a hit after SEBI releases new consultation paper for additional disclosures for FPIs
    By Asmita Pant  May 31, 2023 10:15:22 AM IST (Updated)

    The Adani Group stocks took a hit after SEBI released the consultation paper. SEBI released consultation paper, citing framework for mandating additional disclosures from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to guard against possible circumvention of Minimum Public Shareholding norms.

    The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India or SEBI, on Wednesday released a consultation paper, citing a framework for mandating additional disclosures from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to guard against possible circumvention of Minimum Public Shareholding norms.

    In January this year, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a research report alleging that the Adani Group companies were "engaged in a stock manipulation and accounting fraud over the course of decades".
    
