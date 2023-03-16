Adani Group stocks trade mixed in volatile session

Shares of Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd were up five percent at 10:30 am after opening in the green earlier in the session. Notably, the stock had risen 5.7 percent on Wednesday, breaking a four-day losing streak.

Adani Group stocks traded mixed on Thursday after the Parliament was disrupted for a third day on Wednesday amid opposition’s demand for probe into alleged stock price manipulation by the Adani group.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd were up 1.2 percent after opening the session in the green. The stock had jumped 4.2 percent in the previous session.

Adani Transmission Ltd shares, too, opened in the green and were trading 3.4 percent higher at the last count. The stock had ended 2.9 percent higher in the previous session.

The Adani Wilmar Ltd stock was down 1.2 percent. The stock had jumped 3.1 percent on Wednesday.

Shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd dropped 1.8 percent after closing 1.3 percent lower on Wednesday, while those of Adani Power Ltd were down 0.5 percent after falling 2.9 percent in the previous session.

Bucking the negative trend, Adani Green Energy Ltd was trading up five percent, continuing the gains from previous session. The stock has hit the upper circuit of five percent in nine of the last 11 trading sessions.

Adani Group stocks have been in focus since early this year after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research made allegations and accused the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group of fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.

Yesterday, Adani Group clarified in a response to a query from CNBC-TV18 on the ownership of ACC and Ambuja Cements.