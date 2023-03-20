Adani Group stocks mixed on Monday amidst reports of petrochemical project suspension

A stock that is bucking the trend in today's session is Adani Green Energy, which is trading with gains of 3 percent.
Adani Group stocks were trading in the red again on Monday after witnessing some buying in the last couple of sessions after the conglomerate announced suspension of Rs 34,900 crore petrochemical project in Gujarat over the weekend.
Shares of Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd were down nearly 4 percent. Notably, the stock is trading in the red after gaining nearly 8 percent in the previous three sessions.
On Sunday, reports emerged that Adani Group has suspended work on a Rs 34,900 crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat as it focuses on resources to consolidate operations and address investor concerns following a damning report by a US-based short seller.
The group has reportedly shot off mails to vendors and suppliers to ‘suspend all activities’ on an immediate basis.
Adani Group has been in focus since early this year after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made allegations and accused the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group of fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.
After the report, the group had earlier cancelled a Rs 7,000 crore coal plant purchase, while also shelving plans to bid for stake in power trader PTC to conserve expenses.